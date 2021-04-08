Executive Compensation Academy — Finding Value: How to Negotiate Compensatory Drivers in a Change in Control Transaction

Thursday, April 8, 2021

10:00–11:00 am CT | 11:00 am–12:00 pm ET

Executive negotiations within change-in-control transactions can be complex due to the number of parties involved (i.e., selling shareholders, a buyer, executives, boards of directors, SEC disclosures for publicly-traded parties, outside auditors, etc.). In our view, the key to a successful negotiation is for the parties to understand the various drivers that provide each of the employer and the executive with leverage to negotiate a better compensation package. The purpose of this seminar is to highlight and discuss the various drivers, when and how they should be applied, and the practical application of such leverage within a change-in-control transaction. This seminar will be discussed from both an employer and executive perspective.

Speaker:

Anthony J. Eppert, Partner

Who Should Attend: This webinar is appropriate for C-suite executives and professionals in legal, finance and human resources departments.

Continuing Education Credit Information

CLE: Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, NC, NY, TX and VA only. Please be aware that due to various state bar closures, CLE accreditation will be delayed for the foreseeable future.

CPE: 1.0 credit hours (TX)

HRCI: This activity has been approved for 1 HR (General) recertification credit hours toward a PHR™, PHR®, PHRca®, SPHR®, GPHR®, PHRi™ and SPHRi™ recertification through HR Certification Institute® (HRCI®).

SHRM: This program is valid for 1 PDC for the SHRM-CPSM or SHRM-SCPSM.