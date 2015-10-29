Focus On Cross Border Insurance Coverage Issues for Policyholders
October 29, 2015
Thursday, October 29, 2015
5:30 p.m. Registration
6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. EDT
Reception to follow.
Hunton & Williams LLP
1111 Brickell Avenue
Suite 2500
Miami, FL 33131
Panelists:
Walter J. Andrews, Partner, Hunton & Williams LLP
Sergio F. Oehninger, Counsel, Hunton & Williams LLP
Shawn R. Burnsworth, Vice President, International Leader, Lockton Companies, LLC
Topics:
- What are the principal risks facing companies doing business in Latin America?
- Do you have appropriate insurance for your cross border activities and exposures?
- How to best protect energy, oil, gas and mineral companies against pollution claims and other risks relating to climate change.
- Where do financial services, retail and consumer product companies need to focus their attention in terms of cyber and other emerging risks?
- Protecting yourself against severe weather/natural catastrophes with property, business interruption and contingent business interruption insurance.
- The use of trade disruption insurance to cover risks that are not covered by business interruption insurance.
- Use of reps and warranties insurance in transactions as a way to offset indemnity obligations.
- Structuring your multinational insurance program to meet international standards.
Complimentary program and reception.
Hunton & Williams LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in Florida.
Credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to approval rules.
