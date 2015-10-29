Focus On Cross Border Insurance Coverage Issues for Policyholders

Thursday, October 29, 2015

5:30 p.m. Registration

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. EDT

Reception to follow.

Hunton & Williams LLP

1111 Brickell Avenue

Suite 2500

Miami, FL 33131

Panelists:

Walter J. Andrews, Partner, Hunton & Williams LLP

Sergio F. Oehninger, Counsel, Hunton & Williams LLP

Shawn R. Burnsworth, Vice President, International Leader, Lockton Companies, LLC

Topics:

What are the principal risks facing companies doing business in Latin America?

Do you have appropriate insurance for your cross border activities and exposures?

How to best protect energy, oil, gas and mineral companies against pollution claims and other risks relating to climate change.

Where do financial services, retail and consumer product companies need to focus their attention in terms of cyber and other emerging risks?

Protecting yourself against severe weather/natural catastrophes with property, business interruption and contingent business interruption insurance.

The use of trade disruption insurance to cover risks that are not covered by business interruption insurance.

Use of reps and warranties insurance in transactions as a way to offset indemnity obligations.

Structuring your multinational insurance program to meet international standards.

Complimentary program and reception.

Hunton & Williams LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in Florida.

Credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to approval rules.