Focus on Health Care Reform Webinar Series

Implementation of the health care reform law now appears to be a certainty. We have already begun to see a flood of regulations creating new rules around the law’s implementation requirements, most of which will occur in 2013 and 2014.

In order to meet the burgeoning needs and concerns of our clients, the Hunton & Williams Health Care Reform team will be presenting a series of webinars over the coming months.

Please join us for the first in the series

Health Care Reform Is Here to Stay – What Do Employers Do Now?

Thursday, January 17, 2013

1:00 – 2:30 p.m. EST