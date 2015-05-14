Focus on Latin America Webinar - Cross Border Insurance Issues for Policyholders Doing Business in Latin America and US

May 14, 2015

Focus on Latin America Webinar Series

Join us for the next seminar in our series: Cross Border Insurance Issues for Policyholders Doing Business in Latin America and US

Thursday, May 14th

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. EDT

Complimentary program – Available via webconference to all registrants.

Topics:

  • Do you have appropriate insurance for your cross-border activities and exposures?
  • What insurance applies if you do business abroad or have exposures due to cross-border business activities?
  • What jurisdictional limitations do insurers apply to multinational operations?
  • What insurance should you have for multinational operations and exposures?

Speakers:
Walter J. Andrews

Partner, Head of Insurance Coverage Counseling and Litigation Practice

Hunton & Williams LLP

Sergio F. Oehninger

Counsel, Insurance Coverage Counseling and Litigation Practice

Hunton & Williams LLP

Hunton & Williams LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in FL, NY and VA. Credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to each state’s approval rules.

Sponsors:

Spain-US Chamber

Brazilian American Chamber of Commerce, Inc.

Latinvex

