Focus on Latin America Webinar - Cross Border Insurance Issues for Policyholders Doing Business in Latin America and US
May 14, 2015
Focus on Latin America Webinar Series
Join us for the next seminar in our series: Cross Border Insurance Issues for Policyholders Doing Business in Latin America and US
Thursday, May 14th
12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. EDT
Complimentary program – Available via webconference to all registrants.
Topics:
- Do you have appropriate insurance for your cross-border activities and exposures?
- What insurance applies if you do business abroad or have exposures due to cross-border business activities?
- What jurisdictional limitations do insurers apply to multinational operations?
- What insurance should you have for multinational operations and exposures?
Speakers:
Walter J. Andrews
Partner, Head of Insurance Coverage Counseling and Litigation Practice
Hunton & Williams LLP
Sergio F. Oehninger
Counsel, Insurance Coverage Counseling and Litigation Practice
Hunton & Williams LLP
Hunton & Williams LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in FL, NY and VA. Credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to each state’s approval rules.
Sponsors:
Spain-US Chamber
Brazilian American Chamber of Commerce, Inc.
Latinvex
Sign Up for Email Updates