Webinar — From a Regulator’s Perspective: Latest Developments on Cookie Guidance from the ICO and CNIL

From a Regulator’s Perspective: Latest Developments on Cookie Guidance from the ICO and CNIL
Thursday, November 5, 2020
9:00–10:00 am EDT
15:00–16:00 CET
We will host a panel discussion with representatives from the UK Information Commissioner's Office (“ICO”) and the French Data Protection Authority (“CNIL”) to explore the latest developments on cookie guidance and compare their respective approach.
Moderator and panelists include Peter Brown, Group Manager (Technology) of the ICO’s Technology and Innovation Service, Clémence Scottez, Head of the Economic Sector Department of the CNIL, Hunton Brussels lawyer Claire François, and Hunton partner Aaron Simpson.
During the webinar, they will discuss practical cookie law issues, including:
- How to design and implement a cookie consent mechanism that complies with both guidance;
- What’s next in terms of enforcement; and
- What about the proposed ePrivacy Regulation.
Questions? Please contact Vonny Chiu at vchiu@HuntonAK.com.