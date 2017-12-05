GDPR Breach Notification: A How-To Guide
GDPR Breach Notification: A How-To Guide
Tuesday, December 5, 2017
12:00 to 1:00 p.m. EST
Cyber risks are ever evolving, but the EU General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”) adds a new element to a company’s risk response. From updating incident response protocols, to testing them through GDPR-focused tabletops, the 72-hour breach notification standard requires a retooled approach to analyzing cyber events and incident response preparedness for personal data breaches. Join our speakers as they discuss the key implications of the breach notification obligations and how to prepare your organization.
Our featured speakers are:
Lisa J. Sotto, Partner, Hunton & Williams LLP
Aaron P. Simpson, Partner, Hunton & Williams LLP
Nikole Davenport, Deloitte and Touche LLP
