Please join Hunton & Williams LLP and Deloitte for a webinar on

GDPR Breach Notification: A How-To Guide

Tuesday, December 5, 2017

12:00 to 1:00 p.m. EST

Cyber risks are ever evolving, but the EU General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”) adds a new element to a company’s risk response. From updating incident response protocols, to testing them through GDPR-focused tabletops, the 72-hour breach notification standard requires a retooled approach to analyzing cyber events and incident response preparedness for personal data breaches. Join our speakers as they discuss the key implications of the breach notification obligations and how to prepare your organization.

Our featured speakers are:

Lisa J. Sotto, Partner, Hunton & Williams LLP

Aaron P. Simpson, Partner, Hunton & Williams LLP

Nikole Davenport, Deloitte and Touche LLP

View a recording of the program.