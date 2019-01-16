In-Person London Seminar

GDPR Post Implementation Review: Taking Stock

Wednesday, 16 January 2019

Hunton Andrews Kurth invites you to a breakfast briefing to reflect on GDPR implementation.

Our speakers will collate and share feedback from regulators, and provide insight on enforcement activity to date.

In addition, a panel of DPOs will reflect on their experience on GDPR implementation, highlighting key issues encountered, success stories, and likely future challenges. The panel presentations will be followed by a roundtable discussion for all participants.

This event offers a timely opportunity for companies to benchmark their GDPR experiences ahead of Data Protection Day on 28 January 2019. The discussion will operate under Chatham House Rules.

When

Wednesday, 16 January 2019

Registration (and breakfast) from 08:30

Seminar from 09:00 to 10:00

Where

Hunton Andrews Kurth (UK) LLP

30 St Mary Axe

London EC3A 8EP

If interested in attending, please contact Joanna Lorimer at jlorimer@HuntonAK.com.