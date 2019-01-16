GDPR Post Implementation Review: Taking Stock
In-Person London Seminar
GDPR Post Implementation Review: Taking Stock
Hunton Andrews Kurth invites you to a breakfast briefing to reflect on GDPR implementation.
Our speakers will collate and share feedback from regulators, and provide insight on enforcement activity to date.
In addition, a panel of DPOs will reflect on their experience on GDPR implementation, highlighting key issues encountered, success stories, and likely future challenges. The panel presentations will be followed by a roundtable discussion for all participants.
This event offers a timely opportunity for companies to benchmark their GDPR experiences ahead of Data Protection Day on 28 January 2019. The discussion will operate under Chatham House Rules.
When
Wednesday, 16 January 2019
Registration (and breakfast) from 08:30
Seminar from 09:00 to 10:00
Where
Hunton Andrews Kurth (UK) LLP
30 St Mary Axe
London EC3A 8EP
If interested in attending, please contact Joanna Lorimer at jlorimer@HuntonAK.com.