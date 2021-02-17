Ginnie Mae and Early Buyout (EBO) Financing
February 17, 2021
Ginnie Mae and Early Buyout (EBO) Financing Webinar
Wednesday, February 17, 2021
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Topics:
- Ginnie Mae MBS Issuance
- Ginnie Mae Buyout Rules
- Re-pooling Rules
- Government Mortgages: FHA, VA and USDA
- Who can own them?
- How are the claims paid?
- What are the risks?
Speakers:
- Michael Nedzbala, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth
- J.R. Smith, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth
- Amy McDaniel Williams, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth
- Jennifer Daglio, Counsel, Hunton Andrews Kurth
- Derry Sandy, Associate, Hunton Andrews Kurth
Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, NC, NY, TX and VA. Credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to each state’s approval rules. Please be aware that due to various state bar closures, CLE accreditation will be delayed for the foreseeable future.
Questions? Please contact Julia Sherertz at jsherertz@HuntonAK.com.
