Please join Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP for an ethics CLE program

Hot Topics in Employment Law: Marijuana and Background Checks

Labor and Employment Seminar

Thursday, November 14, 2019

Breakfast: 8:15 am

Seminar: 8:30–9:30 am

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

1111 Brickell Avenue

Suite 2500

Miami, FL 33131

Please join us for an engaging discussion on hot topics in employment law. Lawyers Juan Enjamio and Daniel Butler will explain the current state of laws governing marijuana use and what the recent wave of legalization means for employers in terms of drug tests, discrimination and disability accommodations. Then, the discussion will turn to background checks, where our lawyers will discuss “ban-the-box” and “fair chance laws” and the best practices to deal with the evolving patchwork of state and local laws.



CLE Credit: This program is approved for 1 credit in FL.

HRCI: This activity has been approved for 1 HR (General) recertification credit hours toward a PHR™, PHR®, PHRca®, SPHR®, GPHR®, PHRi™ and SPHRi™ recertification through HR Certification Institute® (HRCI®).

SHRM: This program is valid for 1 PDC for the SHRM-CPSM or SHRM-SCPSM.



For further information, please contact Carolina Guerra Perez at cguerraperez@HuntonAK.com.