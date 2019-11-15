Hot Topics in Privacy and Cybersecurity: Understanding the Changing Landscape in a Data-Driven Business Environment

Friday, November 15, 2019

2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

2200 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Washington, DC 20037

This program walks through the developments in global data protection laws with an emphasis on how global trends have impacted the shifting U.S. legal landscape. Special attention will be paid to the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 and copycat legislation being considered in other U.S. states. Aaron Simpson will present along with Dyana Tull, Privacy Officer and Vice President, Litigation at Ahold Delhaize USA.

RSVP: Michele Cooke

Hunton Andrews Kurth will seek technology CLE credit for this program in NC. Credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to approval.