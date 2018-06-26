Please join us for a CLE program

How Blockchain Technology is Revolutionizing Business and the Law

Tuesday, June 26, 2018

4:00 – 5:30 pm

An informal networking reception will follow the program.

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Riverfront Plaza, East Tower

951 East Byrd Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

Speakers:

Scott H. Kimpel, Partner,

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP



Mayme Beth Donohue, Associate

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP



Parag Patel, Senior Legal Counsel

Capital One

Please RSVP by Thursday, June 21.

This program will provide a primer on blockchain and distributed-ledger technology and then walk you through the legal issue-spotting in blockchain’s most relevant applications.

Media coverage and industry buzz around blockchain and distributed-ledger technology increased dramatically in 2017, but the impact on business, the economy, and the law is still widely misunderstood. As the technology underlying Bitcoin, blockchain is often perceived as only being relevant within the context of cryptocurrencies and the financial markets. This program will go beyond the hype and delve into the technology behind blockchain and discuss the practical applications impacting your businesses today. With supply chain, food and product safety, customer rewards programs and many types of payments beginning to transition to blockchain-based systems, it is vital that you be prepared to recognize the legal and regulatory considerations that come along with this disruptive technology.

1.5 Hours VA Bar MCLE credit pending.

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP and the Association of Corporate Counsel National Capital Region are co-sponsoring this program.

Questions? For more information, contact Marie Lowden at mlowden@HuntonAK.com or +1 804 788 8426.