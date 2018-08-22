Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP Sponsors Diversity Event for Startup Law 101
August 22, 2018
On August 22, 2018, Hunton Andrews Kurth sponsored a diversity event for Startup Law 101, an educational and networking event on IP and business law for women entrepreneurs in the Washington DC area. Phyllis Marcus, Cecilia Oh and Yisun Song all participated in panel discussions alongside in-house counsel from Accenture, Capital One, HBO and others. More than 150 women entrepreneurs were in attendance for this event. Startup Law 101 is designed by women for women and is a collaboration between ChIPs, BEACON: The DC Women Founders Initiative, Google and Georgetown Law.