Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Bangkok Lawyers Conduct Seminars and Workshops on “Commercial Contract Terms” for the EGCO Group

Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Bangkok-based EIT team conducted business law seminars and workshops on “Commercial Contract Terms” for the EGCO Group, at EGCO Tower in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 11 and December 17–19, 2018. Among the attendees were senior executives and working team members from EGCO’s domestic and international business development and asset management teams.



Electricity Generating Public Company Limited and its affiliates, or EGCO Group, has been a longstanding client of Hunton Andrews Kurth since the inception of the firm’s Bangkok office in 1997. EGCO was created as Thailand’s first independent power producer (IPP) as part of the government’s initiatives to privatize certain power plants of state-owned Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand in 1992, and its shares began trading on the Thai Stock Exchange in 1994. Since its creation, EGCO has grown to become one of the Kingdom’s largest IPPs and a major player in the Asia-Pacific region with traditional and renewable power generation, distribution and management assets throughout Southeast Asia and in Australia and South Korea.



The seminars and workshops were held to enhance the legal and commercial acumen and negotiation capacities of the EGCO teams as the group’s business continues to expand transnationally. Asia-Pacific managing partner, Edward B. Koehler, delivered the keynote introductory speech and concluding remarks. EIT partners James P. Bradley and Chumbhot Plangtrakul conducted seminars and workshops on power purchase and other project agreements and on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and cross-border transactions. EIT associates Peerasanti Somritutai and Jitranut Narkmai assisted with seminars on legal due diligence.