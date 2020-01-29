Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Bangkok Office Hosts Event for Law Students

The Bangkok office hosted members of the Asian Law Students Association (ASLA) from Chulalongkorn University at a program exploring pathways to legal careers.

More than 30 students attended the program on January 29, led by counsel Yaowarote Klinboon. Hunton Andrews Kurth associates gave brief lectures in both English and Thai on the practical aspects of law as well as discussed internship and career opportunities.



Wipanan Prasompluem spoke to the students about Litigation and Arbitration. Phatamol Phisitbuntoon discussed capital markets and securities law. Nanthana Thamtherdthai discussed corporate law in mergers and acquisitions, and Thaphanut Vimolkej spoke about energy and infrastructure projects.