Hunton IT/Procurement Leadership Forum
Please join us for Hunton & Williams LLP’s
IT/Procurement Leadership Forum
Monday, May 19, 2014
8:30 am – 2:30 pm
Hunton & Williams
951 East Byrd Street
Riverfront Plaza, East Tower
Richmond, Virginia 23219
Hunton & Williams is pleased to bring together industry experts in technology and procurement to host our inaugural IT/Procurement Leadership Forum. Join us as we discuss some of the most pressing issues facing customers in the technology and procurement space. This Forum will provide guidance on a number of key topics ranging from the implementation and integration of new technologies to cybersecurity issues that affect most global organizations.
We will address:
- Embracing New Technologies (SMAC: Social Media, Mobile, Analytics, Cloud)
- Understanding and Avoiding IT and Commercial Contracting Pitfalls
- Hot Topics in Cybersecurity & Privacy
- Vendor Management Best Practices
The event is hosted in association with the Washington Metropolitan Area Corporate Counsel Association (WMACCA).
WMACCA will apply for 4.0 hours of Virginia MCLE credit.