Hunton IT/Procurement Leadership Forum

Please join us for Hunton & Williams LLP’s

IT/Procurement Leadership Forum

Monday, May 19, 2014

8:30 am – 2:30 pm

Hunton & Williams

951 East Byrd Street

Riverfront Plaza, East Tower

Richmond, Virginia 23219

Hunton & Williams is pleased to bring together industry experts in technology and procurement to host our inaugural IT/Procurement Leadership Forum. Join us as we discuss some of the most pressing issues facing customers in the technology and procurement space. This Forum will provide guidance on a number of key topics ranging from the implementation and integration of new technologies to cybersecurity issues that affect most global organizations.

We will address:

Embracing New Technologies (SMAC: Social Media, Mobile, Analytics, Cloud)

Understanding and Avoiding IT and Commercial Contracting Pitfalls

Hot Topics in Cybersecurity & Privacy

Vendor Management Best Practices

The event is hosted in association with the Washington Metropolitan Area Corporate Counsel Association (WMACCA).

WMACCA will apply for 4.0 hours of Virginia MCLE credit.