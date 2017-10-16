Hunton Perspectives: Privacy and Data Security Risks in M&A Transactions

In our final two segments of the series, industry leaders Lisa Sotto, partner and chair of Hunton & Williams’ privacy and cybersecurity practice; Steve Haas, M&A partner at Hunton & Williams; Allen Goolsby, special counsel at Hunton & Williams; and Eric Friedberg, co-president of Stroz Friedberg, along with moderator Lee Pacchia of Mimesis Law, continue their discussion on privacy and cybersecurity in M&A transactions and what companies can do to minimize risks before, during and after a deal closes. They discuss due diligence, deal documents and best practices in privacy and data security. The discussion wraps up with lessons learned in the rapidly changing area of data protection in M&A transactions, and predictions for what lies ahead.

Watch the full videos: Segment 3 – Before, During and After a Deal and Segment 4 – Lessons Learned and Outlook for the Future.