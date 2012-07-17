Hunton & Williams LLP IP CLE Series: Avoiding The Pitfalls of Joint Development Agreements

Please join attorneys from the Hunton & Williams Intellectual Property Practice for

Avoiding The Pitfalls of Joint Development Agreements

Tuesday, July 17

12:30 p.m. EST

Presenters Tyler Maddry and Leonard Suchyta will discuss the key issues involved in structuring and negotiating joint development agreements, including how to implement agreement terms to maximize the chances of success and avoid common pitfalls.

We will cover negotiation issues such as ownership of intellectual property developed during the collaboration, access to background intellectual property, ongoing rights to developed intellectual property, rights to commercialize by one or more parties, choosing an agreement structure, seconding employees, exclusivity provisions, and termination rights. Additional topics will include advice on administering the agreement and communications with parties during development.

This program will be held via webinar and live in our New York, Richmond, Raleigh, Washington DC, Atlanta and Charlotte offices. Refreshments Provided.

Applications for one hour of CLE credit applied for in CA, NY, GA, VA, NC, NJ, FL and TX.

Credit not guaranteed.

Questions? Please contact:

Douglas W. Kenyon, 919.899.3076

Tyler Maddry, 202.955.1964