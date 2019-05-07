Please join Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, Lockton, and Cherry Bekaert as we discuss best practices around disaster recovery risk management focusing on pre-loss preparation and post-loss insurance claim presentation.

Hurricanes: Insurance Recovery and Claims Presentation

In this program:

You will hear from our panel of seasoned professionals in property claims, litigation and forensic accounting on the issues you as a policyholder might face while preparing for a potentially catastrophic exposure to physical loss or damages to property. This will include the business impact that policyholders will face that results from the loss to property.

We’ll discuss the planning, the response and the rebuild aspects of a catastrophic claim exposure and help you think about risk identification, response strategies, business continuity, and securing advocacy and support from your internal and external teams during a loss.

Who should attend?

CFOs, Risk Managers, Counsel and Asset Managers

Sabadell Financial Center

1111 Brickell Avenue

Miami, FL 33131

11:30 am: Registration

Noon–1 pm: Program

Lunch will be served.



Tuesday, May 7, 2019–Afternoon Session (Boca Raton)

Abe and Louie’s Restaurant

2200 Glades Road

Boca Raton, FL 33431

3:00 pm: Registration

3:30–4:30 pm: Program

4:30–5:30 pm: Cocktail Reception

Beverages and hors d’oeuvres will be served.

Parking will be validated for both sessions.

Questions? Please contact Patrick Buttner at + 1 212 309 1061 or Linda Elizondo at +1 305 421 9510.