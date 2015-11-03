Insights into EPA: Special Sessions with EPA Officials, Hunton & Williams LLP, Washington, DC
November 3, 2015
“Insights into EPA” featuring EPA General Counsel Avi Garbow and other key EPA officials
Tuesday, November 3, 2015
9:00 am-5:00 pm ET
Hunton & Williams LLP
2200 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
Washington, DC 20037
During this full day event we will hear from and engage with current and former EPA officials on trends and developments. Including:
- EPA's Priorities for the Remainder of the Second Term
- An Insider’s View into Environmental Enforcement
- Understanding the EPA-State Relationship
- Hot Topics in Air, Water, Waste, Chemicals and Wildlife
- Responding to EPA and DOJ Investigations
- Emerging issues with the Endangered Species Act and EPA’s programs
- EPA Regions: Roles, Responsibilities and the Relationship to Headquarters
Featured Speakers:
- Avi Garbow, EPA General Counsel
- Sylvia Quast, EPA Region 9 (San Francisco) Regional Counsel
- Benjamin Grumbles, Secretary of the Environment, State of Maryland, former EPA Assistant Administrator
- Mark Pollins, Director, EPA Water Enforcement Division
- Deborah Harris, Chief, DOJ Environmental Crimes Section
- Mike Fisher, Director, Legal Counsel Division, US EPA Office of Criminal Enforcement
- Phil Brooks, Director, EPA Air Enforcement Division
- National environmental lawyers from Hunton & Williams’ Air, Water, Natural Resources, Chemicals and Waste practices
