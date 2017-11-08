Insurance Coverage Concerns for In-House Counsel: Are You and Your Officers Protected?

November 8, 2017

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

General counsel and other in-house lawyers often mistakenly assume that they are automatically covered under their company’s directors and officers (D&O) insurance policy. And risk managers, in-house counsel, and directors and officers may discover major gaps in their existing insurance programs when they most need it. Whether it is an internal investigation, an informal investigation by a regulatory body or a malpractice issue, many claims implicating officers, including in-house counsel, fall outside of traditional D&O coverage. Additionally, directors and officers may encounter challenges in getting insurers to pay preferred counsel’s rates or obtaining reimbursement for already incurred defense costs due to failure to first obtain insurer consent.

To help corporate clients avoid these situations, this webinar will identify common gaps in D&O coverage and how your company can ensure maximum coverage for directors, officers and in-house lawyers. The speakers will address:

Coverage gaps applicable to in-house counsel and which products may help fill those gaps;

Coverage for informal governmental investigations including document requests and requests for witness interviews;

How to ensure that a company may hire its preferred counsel in the event of a claim; and

Other common policy exclusions that D&O insurers rely on to limit or deny coverage for corporate directors, officers and in-house attorneys.

Speakers:

Syed S. Ahmad, Partner, Hunton & Williams LLP

Andrea DeField, Associate, Hunton & Williams LLP

Moderator:

Kimberly C. MacLeod, Partner, Hunton & Williams LLP

Hunton & Williams LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, NC, NY, TX and VA.

Credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to each state’s approval rules.

Questions? Please contact Tayloe Reeves at treeves@HuntonAK.com or +1 804 787 8026.