Invitation to contribute to EU consultation on draft sub-processor clauses
In-Person London Roundtable
Invitation to contribute to EU consultation on draft sub-processor clauses
14 May, 2014
In April 2014, the Article 29 Working Party adopted a working document containing draft ad hoc contractual clauses for transfers of personal data from EU data processors to non-EU data processors. The Article 29 Working Party sub-group responsible for the clauses has invited Hunton & Williams and the Centre for Information Policy Leadership to comment on the draft clauses. You are invited to join our roundtable discussion and provide your feedback on the draft clauses. Hunton & Williams will capture the feedback and prepare a submission, on behalf of the group, to the Article 29 Working Party sub-group.
Registration at 8:30 a.m. BST
Roundtable to start at 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. BST
Where
Hunton & Williams
30 St Mary Axe
London EC3A 8EP
Contact
If you have any questions, please contact Vonny Chiu.