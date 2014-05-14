In-Person London Roundtable

Invitation to contribute to EU consultation on draft sub-processor clauses

14 May, 2014

In April 2014, the Article 29 Working Party adopted a working document containing draft ad hoc contractual clauses for transfers of personal data from EU data processors to non-EU data processors. The Article 29 Working Party sub-group responsible for the clauses has invited Hunton & Williams and the Centre for Information Policy Leadership to comment on the draft clauses. You are invited to join our roundtable discussion and provide your feedback on the draft clauses. Hunton & Williams will capture the feedback and prepare a submission, on behalf of the group, to the Article 29 Working Party sub-group.

Registration at 8:30 a.m. BST

Roundtable to start at 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. BST

Where

Hunton & Williams

30 St Mary Axe

London EC3A 8EP

Contact

If you have any questions, please contact Vonny Chiu.