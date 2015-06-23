Please join us for Hunton & Williams’ IT/Procurement Leadership Forum

Tuesday, June 23, 2015

8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Hunton & Williams

200 Park Avenue

52nd Floor

New York, NY 10166

This program will also be made available by webinar.

Hunton & Williams is pleased to bring together industry experts in technology and procurement to host the IT/Procurement Leadership Forum in New York. Join us as we discuss some of the most pressing issues facing customers in the technology and procurement space. This Forum will provide guidance on a number of key topics ranging from the implementation and integration of new technologies and understanding privacy and cybersecurity provisions in IT contracts to commercial contracting.

We will address:

Third Age of IT and Embracing New Technologies (Hot Issues in IT and General Commercial Contracting)

Living with the Contracts (including Software Audits, Vendor Management and Privacy Compliance)

Cyber Risks and the Impact on Global Companies

These sessions are designed as three hour-long programs. Should you only be able to attend one or two of the sessions, please register and plan accordingly. We hope you will join us in attending any of these panel discussions.

CLE note: This transitional continuing legal education program has been approved in accordance with the requirements of the New York State Continuing Legal Education Board for a maximum of 3.5 hours in Professional Practice. Hunton & Williams LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in GA, NC and VA. Credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to each state’s approval rules.

