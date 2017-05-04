Hunton & Williams LLP's IT/Procurement Leadership Forum, Charlotte, NC

Please join us for our next

IT/Procurement Leadership Forum on Software Audits and Contract Lifecycle Management

Thursday, May 4, 2017

3:00 – 5:30 p.m.

A cocktail reception will follow the program.

Hunton & Williams LLP

Bank of America Plaza, St 3500

101 South Tyron St.

Charlotte, NC 28280

We are pleased to bring together industry experts in technology and procurement to host the next IT/Procurement Leadership Forum in Charlotte, NC. Join us as we discuss some of the most pressing legal and business issues facing customers in the technology and procurement space.

This forum is hosted with the support of ISG. Our program topics include software audits and contract lifecycle management. These forums are designed to provide an in-depth understanding of these issues, as well as key practical and legal principles to apply on a routine basis.

Our speakers include:

Randy Parks, Partner, Outsourcing and Technology, Hunton & Williams

Andy Geyer, Partner, Outsourcing and Technology, Hunton & Williams

John Gary Maynard, Partner, Intellectual Property, Hunton & Williams

Bill Huber, Partner, Digital Platforms & Solutions at Information Services Group, ISG

Hunton & Williams LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in NC. Please note that CLE credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to each state’s approval rules.