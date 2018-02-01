Please join us for our next IT/Procurement Leadership Forum on Software Audits

Thursday, February 1, 2018

12:00 – 2:00 p.m.

Lunch will be provided.

Hunton & Williams LLP

1111 Brickell Avenue, Suite 2500

Miami, FL 33131

We are pleased to bring together industry experts in technology and procurement to host the next IT/Procurement Leadership Forum in Miami, FL. Join us as we discuss current legal and business issues facing customers in the technology and procurement space.

Your organization will most likely be audited. In this session, featured speakers Andrew Geyer and John Gary Maynard of Hunton & Williams LLP will discuss contracting tips to help prepare companies for a software audit, including common licensor compliance issues companies may face and steps to take once an audit has commenced. These forums are designed to provide an in-depth understanding of these issues, as well as key practical and legal principles to apply on a routine basis.

Hunton & Williams LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in FL. Please note that CLE credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to each state’s approval rules.

Should you have any questions, please contact Caroline Robey at crobey@HuntonAK.com.