Key Terms in Open Source Licenses and Best Practices for Successful Integration, Washington, DC

Thursday, March 5, 2020

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

2200 Pennsylvania Ave NW

Washington, DC 20037

Open source software (OSS) has been adopted and embraced by most major companies and industries. It can provide significant benefits including avoidance of software licensing fees, decreased time to market, and enhanced quality that results from a community of interested programmers. But the use of OSS comes with significant challenges, primarily arising out of the large number of different OSS licenses and certain unique and burdensome license provisions. Other challenges may result from the need to integrate OSS with your proprietary intellectual property and a lack of awareness of your engineers and suppliers. This presentation will begin with an overview of the key terms in OSS licenses and the use cases that trigger significant OSS risks and obligations. It will then provide practical advice on how to successfully integrate the use of OSS in a corporate environment, with specific examples from the automotive industry.

Speakers:

Tyler Maddry, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Hiroki (Hiro) Takemi, Assistant Manager, Business Support Department, Toyota Motor Corporation

Questions? Please contact Pat Buttner at pbuttner@HuntonAK.com, +1 212 309 1061.