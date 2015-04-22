Latin America Forecast 2015: Focus on Asia

Please join us for our annual forecast event where we bring together influential thought leaders and key practitioners for a dynamic discussion about business in Latin America. This year’s event will focus on the increasing Asia investment into Latin America and its economic and political impact and influence in the region.

Wednesday, April 22, 2015

Panel Discussion: 4:00 - 6:00 p.m.

Cocktail Reception: 6:00 p.m.

Hunton & Williams LLP

200 Park Avenue

New York, NY 10166

Videos of the event can be viewed below:



Panel I – Macro Perspectives

Insights on the economic, political and business outlook in Latin America

Moderator: Wally Martinez , Managing Partner, Hunton & Williams LLP

, Managing Partner, Hunton & Williams LLP Speaker: Mauricio Mesquita Moreira , Principal Economic Advisor, Inter-American Development Bank

, Principal Economic Advisor, Inter-American Development Bank Speaker: Margaret Myers , Director, China and Latin America, Inter-American Dialogue

, Director, China and Latin America, Inter-American Dialogue Speaker: Rodrigo Cubero, Deputy Division Chief, Asia & Pacific, International Monetary Fund

Panel II - Practitioner’s Perspective

Insights on experiences and ongoing trends and developments when doing business with and in the LatAm region

Moderator: Fernando C. Alonso , Chairman of the Latin America Practice, Hunton & Williams LLP

, Chairman of the Latin America Practice, Hunton & Williams LLP Speaker: Edmundo Lujan , Executive Director, Project Finance LATAM, BBVA

, Executive Director, Project Finance LATAM, BBVA Speaker: Sam Sherman , Executive Director, Project Finance LATAM, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.

, Executive Director, Project Finance LATAM, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. Speaker: Florencia De Freitas , Legal Director, Telefónica Global Solutions

, Legal Director, Telefónica Global Solutions Speaker: Raj Pande, Partner, Energy and Infrastructure, Hunton & Williams LLP

Event hosts:

Susan S. Failla , Partner, Mergers and Acquisitions, Hunton & Williams LLP

, Partner, Mergers and Acquisitions, Hunton & Williams LLP Raj Pande, Partner, Energy and Infrastructure, Hunton & Williams LLP

Who Should Attend

In-house counsel and executives at multinational corporations who are already doing business in Latin America and/or are interested in becoming more involved in emerging markets; in-house counsel and executives at corporations looking into opportunities in Latin America and business executives.

Sponsors:

Spain-US Chamber

Brazilian American Chamber of Commerce, Inc.

Latinvex