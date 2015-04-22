Latin America Forecast 2015: Focus on Asia
Please join us for our annual forecast event where we bring together influential thought leaders and key practitioners for a dynamic discussion about business in Latin America. This year’s event will focus on the increasing Asia investment into Latin America and its economic and political impact and influence in the region.
Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Panel Discussion: 4:00 - 6:00 p.m.
Cocktail Reception: 6:00 p.m.
Hunton & Williams LLP
200 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10166
Videos of the event can be viewed below:
Panel I – Macro Perspectives
Insights on the economic, political and business outlook in Latin America
- Moderator: Wally Martinez, Managing Partner, Hunton & Williams LLP
- Speaker: Mauricio Mesquita Moreira, Principal Economic Advisor, Inter-American Development Bank
- Speaker: Margaret Myers, Director, China and Latin America, Inter-American Dialogue
- Speaker: Rodrigo Cubero, Deputy Division Chief, Asia & Pacific, International Monetary Fund
Panel II - Practitioner’s Perspective
Insights on experiences and ongoing trends and developments when doing business with and in the LatAm region
- Moderator: Fernando C. Alonso, Chairman of the Latin America Practice, Hunton & Williams LLP
- Speaker: Edmundo Lujan, Executive Director, Project Finance LATAM, BBVA
- Speaker: Sam Sherman, Executive Director, Project Finance LATAM, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.
- Speaker: Florencia De Freitas, Legal Director, Telefónica Global Solutions
- Speaker: Raj Pande, Partner, Energy and Infrastructure, Hunton & Williams LLP
Event hosts:
- Susan S. Failla, Partner, Mergers and Acquisitions, Hunton & Williams LLP
- Raj Pande, Partner, Energy and Infrastructure, Hunton & Williams LLP
Who Should Attend
In-house counsel and executives at multinational corporations who are already doing business in Latin America and/or are interested in becoming more involved in emerging markets; in-house counsel and executives at corporations looking into opportunities in Latin America and business executives.
Should you have any questions, please contact Michelle Martinez Reyes.
Sponsors:
Spain-US Chamber
Brazilian American Chamber of Commerce, Inc.
Latinvex
Related People
- Partner and Chief Growth Officer
- Partner
- Partner