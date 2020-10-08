Please join Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP for a webinar

Leading the LIBOR Transition: GSE and Government Mortgages and Securitizations

Thursday, October 8, 2020

1:00–2:15 pm ET

To register, please contact Anna Carpenter at acarpenter2@HuntonAK.com.

Join us for a virtual fireside chat with representatives from Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, Ginnie Mae and the Federal Housing Finance Agency to learn more about how the US government, the GSEs and the mortgage industry are working together to prepare for and resolve LIBOR transition issues related to mortgages and mortgage-backed securities.

NOTE: This event is closed to the press.

PANELISTS

Daniel Coates , Associate Director, Federal Housing Finance Authority

, Associate Director, Federal Housing Finance Authority Wells Engledow , Enterprise Deputy General Counsel and Vice President, Fannie Mae

, Enterprise Deputy General Counsel and Vice President, Fannie Mae John Getchis , Senior Vice President, Capital Markets, Ginnie Mae

, Senior Vice President, Capital Markets, Ginnie Mae Geraldine Hayhurst, Vice President & Deputy General Counsel, Freddie Mac

MODERATORS

Rudene Mercer Haynes , Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP Tina Locatelli , Counsel, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

, Counsel, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP Amy McDaniel Williams, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Continuing Education Credit Information

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, NC, NY, TX and VA. Credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to each state’s approval rules. Please be aware that due to various state bar closures, CLE accreditation will be delayed for the foreseeable future.

CLE forms will be provided to attendees at a later date.