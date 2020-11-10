Letting Go of LIBOR: Evaluating Fallbacks and Litigation Risk
November 10, 2020
Tuesday, November 10, 2020
1:00 pm ET
This webinar will discuss litigation risks associated with LIBOR transition and how parties can take action now to evaluate and mitigate them.
Panelists
- Brian Otero, Partner, Financial Services Litigation, Hunton Andrews Kurth
- Kristi Leo, President, Structured Finance Association
- Sirisha Gummaregula, Chief Operating Officer, QuisLex
Co-Moderated by
- Amy McDaniel Williams, Partner, Structured Finance & Securitization, Hunton Andrews Kurth
- Rudene Mercer Haynes, Partner, Structured Finance & Securitization, Hunton Andrews Kurth
- Tina Locatelli, Counsel, Structured Finance & Securitization, Hunton Andrews Kurth
