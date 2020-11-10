Please join Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP for a webinar

Letting Go of LIBOR: Evaluating Fallbacks and Litigation Risk

Tuesday, November 10, 2020

1:00 pm ET

REGISTER NOW

Questions? Please contact Julia Sherertz at jsherertz@HuntonAK.com.

This webinar will discuss litigation risks associated with LIBOR transition and how parties can take action now to evaluate and mitigate them.

Panelists

Brian Otero , Partner, Financial Services Litigation, Hunton Andrews Kurth

, Partner, Financial Services Litigation, Hunton Andrews Kurth Kristi Leo, President, Structured Finance Association

Sirisha Gummaregula, Chief Operating Officer, QuisLex

Co-Moderated by

Amy McDaniel Williams , Partner, Structured Finance & Securitization, Hunton Andrews Kurth

, Partner, Structured Finance & Securitization, Hunton Andrews Kurth Rudene Mercer Haynes , Partner, Structured Finance & Securitization, Hunton Andrews Kurth

, Partner, Structured Finance & Securitization, Hunton Andrews Kurth Tina Locatelli, Counsel, Structured Finance & Securitization, Hunton Andrews Kurth

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, NC, NY, TX and VA. Credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to each state’s approval rules. Please be aware that due to various state bar closures, CLE accreditation will be delayed for the foreseeable future.



CLE forms will be provided upon registration.