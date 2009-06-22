Lisa Sotto and Fred Cate to speak at the Privacy Law Institute "Tenth Annual Institute on Privacy and Data Security Law"

Leading privacy authorities Lisa Sotto and Fred Cate will speak at the Privacy Law Institute "Tenth Annual Institute on Privacy and Data Security Law" in New York City on June 22-23. The program will focus on critical issues of information privacy, security and data protection faced by all companies. It will cover issues regarding limitations on corporate rights to use information collected through new technologies and obligations to protect it from risks and vulnerabilities.

Sotto will speak on Privacy Developments in the Workplace: Monitoring, Surveillance, Background Checks and Remote Computing on June 22, which will cover

Use of email, blogging, and Internet access

Use of portable devices (BlackBerrys, cell phones, USB flash drives)

Monitoring employees' text messages

Use of video, RFID, and biometrics

Background checks, drug testing and medical privacy in the workplace

Web searches of potential hires

Recent workplace privacy litigation

Cate will speak on News from the Future: Impact of the Privacy and Security Law Policies of the New Administration on June 23, which will cover

What changes are in store for federal privacy and security law and policy?

Will privacy law in the U.S. substantially “federalize”?

Will the efforts to develop binding international standards on privacy and security succeed?

What are the new challenges for privacy and security law?

Lisa J. Sotto is the head of the Hunton & Williams privacy practice and also serves as Vice Chair of the Department of Homeland Security's Data Privacy and Integrity Advisory Committee, which advises the Secretary of DHS and its Chief Privacy Officer on privacy, data integrity and data interoperability matters. She has testified before Congress and HHS on privacy issues. She has assisted clients with more than over 50 information security breaches. Among her many honors, Sotto was voted number 1 in 2007 and 2008 in Computerworld's poll of global privacy lawyers and she is individually ranked by Chambers as Band 1 in Privacy & Data Security.

Prof. Fred H. Cate is a leading authority on privacy, security, and other information law and policy issues who serves as Senior Policy Advisor with The Center for Information Policy Leadership at Hunton & Williams. He testifies regularly before the U.S. Congress and is a member of the Federal Trade Commission Advisory Committee on Online Access and Security. Cate is a Distinguished Professor and the Director of the Center for Applied Cybersecurity Research at Indiana University School of Law-Bloomington.