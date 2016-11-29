Looking to a Trump Administration—What’s Coming in Environmental, Health & Safety Enforcement and Policy, Hunton & Williams LLP, Washington, DC

Please join Hunton & Williams LLP for an engaging half-day discussion with senior Republican Capitol Hill staff, current EPA General Counsel Avi Garbow and other current and former EPA and DOJ officials about environmental, health and safety priorities and initiatives in the final weeks of the Obama Administration and in the coming Trump Administration.

Looking to a Trump Administration—What’s Coming in Environmental, Health & Safety Enforcement and Policy

Tuesday, November 29, 2016

12:30 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET

Hunton & Williams LLP

2200 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Washington, DC

Networking Reception Immediately Following Conference: 5:45 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Over the course of the afternoon, we will hear from and engage with current and former EPA and DOJ officials, Capitol Hill staff, advisers and policymakers, and business advocates on the trends and developments within the current administration and looking around the corner and down the block as to what’s coming next.

The agenda will include discussions on:

The Presidential Transition and the Administration’s Environmental, Health & Safety Priorities

EPA’s National Enforcement Initiatives and How They May Change

EPA’s Plans for Implementation of the TSCA Reform Legislation

The Impacts of the 2016 Election in the House and Senate and Observations and Predictions Related to Environmental, Health and Safety Law and Policy

Confirmed speakers: