Looking to a Trump Administration—What’s Coming in Environmental, Health & Safety Enforcement and Policy, Hunton & Williams LLP, Washington, DC
Please join Hunton & Williams LLP for an engaging half-day discussion with senior Republican Capitol Hill staff, current EPA General Counsel Avi Garbow and other current and former EPA and DOJ officials about environmental, health and safety priorities and initiatives in the final weeks of the Obama Administration and in the coming Trump Administration.
Looking to a Trump Administration—What’s Coming in Environmental, Health & Safety Enforcement and Policy
Tuesday, November 29, 2016
12:30 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET
Hunton & Williams LLP
2200 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
Washington, DC
Networking Reception Immediately Following Conference: 5:45 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Over the course of the afternoon, we will hear from and engage with current and former EPA and DOJ officials, Capitol Hill staff, advisers and policymakers, and business advocates on the trends and developments within the current administration and looking around the corner and down the block as to what’s coming next.
The agenda will include discussions on:
- The Presidential Transition and the Administration’s Environmental, Health & Safety Priorities
- EPA’s National Enforcement Initiatives and How They May Change
- EPA’s Plans for Implementation of the TSCA Reform Legislation
- The Impacts of the 2016 Election in the House and Senate and Observations and Predictions Related to Environmental, Health and Safety Law and Policy
Confirmed speakers:
- Susan Bodine, Chief Counsel, US Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works
- Mary Neumayr, Senior Energy Counsel, Committee on Energy and Commerce, US House of Representatives
- Avi Garbow, General Counsel, US EPA
- Jim Jones, Assistant Administrator, US EPA, Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention
- Apple Chapman, Deputy Director, Air Enforcement Division, US EPA, Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance
- Thomas Ballantine, Assistant Chief, Environmental Crimes Section, US Department of Justice
- Leverett Nelson, Regional Counsel, US EPA, Region 5 (Chicago)
- Brittany Bolen, Majority Counsel, US Senate Environment and Public Works Committee
- William L. Wehrum, Former Assistant Administrator, Office of Air and Radiation, US EPA
- Chuck Knauss, Former Counsel to the Committee on Energy and Commerce, US House of Representatives and lead counsel on the Clean Air Act Amendments of 1990
- J. Tom Boer, Former Trial Attorney, Environment and Natural Resources Division, US Department of Justice; Attorney, Office of General Counsel, US EPA
- Samuel L. Brown, Former Attorney, Office of General Counsel, US EPA and Office of Regional Counsel, US EPA Region 9 (San Francisco)
- Todd S. Mikolop, Former Federal Prosecutor, Environment and Natural Resources Division, US Department of Justice; Judge Advocate, US Coast Guard
- Joseph C. Stanko, Jr., Former Counsel Committee on Energy and Commerce, US House of Representatives
- Teresa A. Gorman, Former Special Assistant to the President for Policy Development, 1990-1993
- Shannon S. Broome, Former Global Head of Air Programs, General Electric Company, and Co-Chair ABA Climate Change, Sustainable Development, and Ecosystems Committee
Related People
- Counsel