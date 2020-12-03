Machine Learning Hot Topics: Negotiating Global Data Protection and IP Terms

Thursday, December 3, 2020

12:00 pm—1:00 pm ET

The use of Machine Learning (ML) models to process proprietary data is becoming increasingly common. Many IT vendors offer ML services that can generate valuable insights derived from their customer’s proprietary data and know-how. For companies that have not yet established their own ML expertise in-house, these services can offer considerable business advantages. However, significant data protection and intellectual property risks and key considerations may come into play that require attention at the outset.



Our speakers will discuss the key questions to consider from a data protection and intellectual property perspective when drafting and negotiating global agreements involving ML services and engaging in new ML practices. We also will discuss due diligence considerations for vendor onboarding processes in the context of ML services.



Speakers

Brittany M. Bacon , Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth

, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth Tyler Maddry , Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth

, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth Anna Pateraki, Associate, Hunton Andrews Kurth

Questions? Please contact Leslie Stevens at lstevens@HuntonAK.com.