Webinar on Managing Critical Infrastructure Workforce During the COVID-19 Pandemic
April 7, 2020
Managing Critical Infrastructure Workforce During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Tuesday, April 7, 2020
12:30 pm–2:00 pm ET
Join us for an in-depth webinar discussing the legal, medical and practical issues that critical infrastructure companies are facing during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Our speakers will address:
- Advanced guidance for social distancing and environmental hygiene – on and off the job;
- Health screening and monitoring for mission-critical personnel;
- Medically supervised workforce management and quarantine;
- Creation of a quarantine, from securing lodging to obtaining food and necessities;
- Contingency planning for continued operations; and
- Related labor and employment, privacy, health care, insurance and other legal issues.
Speakers
- Kevin Jones, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth
- Myles Spar, MD, MPH
- Ashley Koff, RD
- Andrea Gardner, Senior Attorney, Hunton Andrews Kurth
- Susan Wiltsie, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth
- Paul Tiao, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth
- Lorie Masters, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth
View a recording of the webinar.
