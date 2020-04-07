Webinar on Managing Critical Infrastructure Workforce During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Managing Critical Infrastructure Workforce During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

12:30 pm–2:00 pm ET

Join us for an in-depth webinar discussing the legal, medical and practical issues that critical infrastructure companies are facing during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Our speakers will address:

Advanced guidance for social distancing and environmental hygiene – on and off the job;

Health screening and monitoring for mission-critical personnel;

Medically supervised workforce management and quarantine;

Creation of a quarantine, from securing lodging to obtaining food and necessities;

Contingency planning for continued operations; and

Related labor and employment, privacy, health care, insurance and other legal issues.

Speakers

Kevin Jones , Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth

, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth Myles Spar, MD, MPH

Ashley Koff, RD

Andrea Gardner , Senior Attorney, Hunton Andrews Kurth

, Senior Attorney, Hunton Andrews Kurth Susan Wiltsie , Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth

, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth Paul Tiao, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth

Lorie Masters, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth



View a recording of the webinar.