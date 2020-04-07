Webinar on Managing Critical Infrastructure Workforce During the COVID-19 Pandemic

April 7, 2020

Managing Critical Infrastructure Workforce During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Tuesday, April 7, 2020
12:30 pm–2:00 pm ET

Join us for an in-depth webinar discussing the legal, medical and practical issues that critical infrastructure companies are facing during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Our speakers will address:

  • Advanced guidance for social distancing and environmental hygiene – on and off the job;
  • Health screening and monitoring for mission-critical personnel;
  • Medically supervised workforce management and quarantine;
  • Creation of a quarantine, from securing lodging to obtaining food and necessities;
  • Contingency planning for continued operations; and
  • Related labor and employment, privacy, health care, insurance and other legal issues.

Speakers

  • Kevin Jones, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth
  • Myles Spar, MD, MPH
  • Ashley Koff, RD
  • Andrea Gardner, Senior Attorney, Hunton Andrews Kurth
  • Susan Wiltsie, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth
  • Paul Tiao, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth
  • Lorie Masters, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth


View a recording of the webinar.

 

