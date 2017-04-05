Please join Hunton & Williams LLP and Stroz Friedberg for a webinar on

Managing Privacy and Data Security Risks in M&A Transactions



Wednesday, April 5, 2017

12:00 – 1:00 p.m. (EDT)

Companies collect, use and store personal data about their employees and consumers, and when considering mergers, acquisitions and related corporate transactions, companies must have the proper safeguards in place. In addition, vulnerabilities in a company’s security infrastructure can greatly impact—and even jeopardize—current or future M&A transactions. Join our speakers for a discussion on how to prepare for and understand privacy and data security challenges before, during and after a corporate transaction.

Speakers

Lisa J. Sotto, partner and chair of Global Privacy and Cybersecurity practice, Hunton & Williams LLP

Rocco Grillo, Cyber Resilience Global Leader, Stroz Friedberg, an Aon company

, Cyber Resilience Global Leader, Stroz Friedberg, an Aon company Keith O’Sullivan, Global Head and Vice President of Information Security & CISO, Time Inc.

Hunton & Williams LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, NC, NY, TX and VA. Please note that CLE credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to each state’s approval rules.

Questions? Please contact Caroline Robey at crobey@HuntonAK.com.