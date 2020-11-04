Please join Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP and Environmental Standards for a webinar on:

Microplastics – An Emerging Contaminant

Wednesday, November 4, 2020

11:30–1:00 pm PT

Microplastics have emerged as a key regulatory driver and liability risk for companies, regulators, and communities. Please join us for a discussion featuring leaders in the environmental, regulatory, and analytical arena as they discuss “Microplastics – an Emerging Contaminant.” The presenters will draw on their deep experience to highlight what you might expect regarding the regulatory landscape surrounding this developing issue, analytical challenges, litigation, and actions to pursue including developing industry standards, risk assessment, and how to manage these issues for your organization.

Speakers:

Shannon S. Broome , Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth

, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth Timothy J. Carlstedt , Associate, Hunton Andrews Kurth

, Associate, Hunton Andrews Kurth Daniel J. Grucza , Counsel, Hunton Andrews Kurth

, Counsel, Hunton Andrews Kurth Anne Marie Gathright, Account Executive, Environmental Standards

David Gratson, Senior Technical Chemist, Environmental Standards

