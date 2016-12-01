Navigating Uncharted Waters: The Mortgage Industry Under a Trump Administration

Thursday, December 1, 2016

4:30pm – 6:00pm

Cocktail Reception to Follow

Hunton & Williams LLP

200 Park Avenue, 52nd Floor

New York, NY 10166

The stunning results of the election are in: Donald Trump will be the next President, and Republicans will retain control of both the Senate and the House. Throughout his campaign, Mr. Trump was a vocal critic of the Dodd-Frank Act, and his transition team has already pledged to dismantle the 2010 law. “Dodd-Frank has made it impossible for bankers to function,” President-elect Trump said during the campaign. “It makes it very hard for bankers to loan money for people to create jobs, for people with businesses to create jobs. And that has to stop.” Although the extent of the new administration’s efforts are yet to be revealed, the election results are sure to change the regulatory environment for the mortgage industry, perhaps dramatically and rapidly, and will undoubtedly fuel ongoing discussions over the structure and authority of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

During the transition to the new administration, and beyond, the mortgage industry will have the opportunity to shape its new regulatory environment. The mortgage industry needs to decide, and decide quickly, precisely what reforms it desires and then it must push for those reforms to be implemented. Join us for an engaging discussion about this new political environment and how the mortgage industry can help craft a new way forward. Be a part of your future.

Topics will include:

Regulation vs. Legislation – How Do We Advocate for Change in DC?

Potential Impact on the Litigation Climate

Opportunities for Increased FHA Lending and Sub-Prime Products

Uncertainties Surrounding the Future of Dodd-Frank

Potential Changes in the Structure and Leadership of the CFPB

Implications for CFPB Rulemaking and Enforcement Activities

Panelists:

Michael Dryden, Global Head of Asset Finance, Credit Suisse

Fred Eames, Partner, Regulated Industries & Government Relations, Hunton & Williams LLP

Jarrett Hale, Partner, Consumer Compliance, Hunton & Williams LLP

Tim Heaphy, Partner, White Collar Defense and Internal Investigations, Hunton & Williams LLP

William Meeks, Chief Financial Officer, Truman Capital Advisors, LP

Allison Botos Schilz, Counsel, Consumer Compliance, Hunton & Williams LLP

Ian Sterling, Executive Director & Assistant General Counsel, J.P. Morgan

Gregory Walker, General Counsel, Towne Mortgage Company

Welcoming remarks by Tom Hiner, Partner and Co-Head, Structured Finance & Securitization, Hunton & Williams LLP.

Moderated by Amy McDaniel Williams, Partner, Structured Finance & Securitization, Hunton & Williams LLP.

CLE note: This transitional continuing legal education program has been approved in accordance with the requirements of the New York State Continuing Legal Education Board for a maximum of 1.5 credit hours in Professional Practice.

