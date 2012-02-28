In-Person London Breakfast Workshop

New EU Data Protection Framework: Provide Your Views on the Proposed Regulation to the UK Ministry of Justice

Join us for a two-hour workshop on the UK Ministry of Justice's Call for Evidence on the Proposed Data Protection Regulation. The UK Government launched the Call for Evidence to seek views from UK organizations on the impact of the Proposed Regulation, ahead of its negotiations in the European Parliament and Council of Europe. To assist you in making your views known, Hunton & Williams is hosting a workshop, attended by officials from the Ministry of Justice, to explore the key themes of the Proposed Regulation, and to discuss the likely impact on your organization. We will collate your views, including the likely cost of complying with the proposed changes, and submit a summary to the Ministry of Justice.



When

February 28, 2012

Registration (and breakfast) at 8:00 a.m. GMT

Workshop 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. GMT

Where

Hunton & Williams

30 St Mary Axe

London EC3A 8EP