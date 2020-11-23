New SCCs and EDPB Recommendations: Key Strategies for Cross-Border Data Flows after Schrems II
November 23, 2020
New SCCs and EDPB Recommendations: Key Strategies for Cross-Border Data Flows after Schrems II
Monday, November 23, 2020
12:00–1:00 pm ET
17:00–18:00 GMT
There have been two new developments concerning cross-border data flows: (1) the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) has released Recommendations on measures that supplement transfer tools to ensure compliance with EU data protection requirements, and (2) the European Commission has released its long-awaited draft of new standard contractual clauses (SCCs) for cross-border data transfers.
Our speakers will explore how the EDPB’s Recommendations and the new SCCs impact cross-border data transfers, in particular:
- What steps the EDPB expects organizations to take following Schrems II
- What the new SCCs contain: the good, the bad and the surprising
- Prioritizing competing tasks – Schrems update, Brexit, new SCCs
- Defensive strategies: managing the risk of enforcement
Speakers
- David Dumont, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth
- Aaron P. Simpson, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth
- Bridget Treacy, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth
