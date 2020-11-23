New SCCs and EDPB Recommendations: Key Strategies for Cross-Border Data Flows after Schrems II

Monday, November 23, 2020

12:00–1:00 pm ET

17:00–18:00 GMT

RSVP

There have been two new developments concerning cross-border data flows: (1) the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) has released Recommendations on measures that supplement transfer tools to ensure compliance with EU data protection requirements, and (2) the European Commission has released its long-awaited draft of new standard contractual clauses (SCCs) for cross-border data transfers.



Our speakers will explore how the EDPB’s Recommendations and the new SCCs impact cross-border data transfers, in particular:

What steps the EDPB expects organizations to take following Schrems II

What the new SCCs contain: the good, the bad and the surprising

Prioritizing competing tasks – Schrems update, Brexit, new SCCs

Defensive strategies: managing the risk of enforcement

Speakers

David Dumont , Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth

, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth Aaron P. Simpson , Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth

, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth Bridget Treacy, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth

Questions? Please contact Leslie Stevens at lstevens@HuntonAK.com.