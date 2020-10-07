Please join Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP for a complimentary webinar on

New Tech For Hiring and Monitoring Employees:

Employment Law Compliance, Risks and HR Challenges

TOP TIPS FOR EMPLOYERS

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

2:00 pm–3:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm–2:00 pm CT / 11:00 am–12:00 pm PT

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and workplace monitoring technology are an increasing presence in the workplace, particularly given the new hiring and monitoring needs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP‘s Labor and Employment Emerging Technology Practice will discuss the benefits and risks of AI hiring tools, new tech productivity monitoring and location monitoring products, with a focus on EEO compliance and legal considerations.

These tools, along with many other emerging workplace technologies, require awareness and oversight by employers to ensure compliance with laws regarding discrimination, privacy, wage and hour protections, workplace safety and labor organizing rights. We look forward to helping employers understand the benefits and potential pitfalls in deploying these tools to empower them to make the best decisions for their employees and their businesses.

PRESENTERS

Emily Burkhardt Vicente , Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth

, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth Kevin J. White , Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth

, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth Robert T. Quackenboss, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth

Who Should Attend: This webinar is appropriate for labor and employment in-house counsel, compliance officers, and executives and professionals in legal and human resources departments.

Questions or problems registering?

Please contact Elizabeth Collins at ecollins@HuntonAK.com.

Continuing Education Credit Information

CLE: Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, NC, NY, TX and VA. Credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to each state’s approval rules. Please be aware that due to various state bar closures, CLE accreditation will be delayed for the foreseeable future.

HRCI: This activity has been approved for 1 HR (General) recertification credit hours toward a PHR™, PHR®, PHRca®, SPHR®, GPHR®, PHRi™ and SPHRi™ recertification through HR Certification Institute® (HRCI®).

SHRM: This program is valid for 1 PDC for the SHRM-CPSM or SHRM-SCPSM.