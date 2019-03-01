Opportunity Zones: Tales from the Trenches, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, New York
Opportunity Zones: Tales from the Trenches
Friday, March 1, 2019
12:30–2:00 pm
Join us for our “Lunch & Learn” series where we will be discussing everything you need to know about Opportunity Zones, from forming an OZ fund or OZ single asset vehicle, to the various tax advantages available to developers and investors. We will also discuss ‘tales from the trenches’ with clients who have been active in the OZ space.
Panelists:
- Ron Beit, Bio. Founding partner and CEO of RBH Group, LLC.
- Shekar Narasimhan. Principal, Rivermont Enterprise Capital, LLC.
- Laura Jones. Partner, Tax, Hunton Andrews Kurth
- Wyatt Deal. Partner, Private Equity, Hunton Andrews Kurth
Moderator:
- Laurie Grasso. Partner, Real Estate, Hunton Andrews Kurth
Interested in a quick primer before the event? Check out our “Things You Need to Know in 5 Minutes or Less” where we discuss Opportunity Zones.
- Part I – Tax Benefits Explained
- Part II – Qualified Opportunity Funds
CLE note: This transitional continuing legal education program has been approved in accordance with the requirements of the New York State Continuing Legal Education Board for a maximum of one credit hour in Professional Practice.
Questions? Please contact Amy Nielson at +1 212 309 1080 or anielson@HuntonAK.com.
