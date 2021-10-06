Please join Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP for a complimentary webinar:

Pandemic Impact on Workplace Innovations and Technology

Wednesday, October 6, 2021

3:00 pm–4:00 pm ET

2:00 pm–3:00 pm CT

12:00 pm–1:00 pm PT

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP’s Labor and Employment Emerging Technology Practice will discuss the recent developments and impacts the pandemic has had on artificial intelligence and technology in the workplace. Our team will focus on trending and hot topic issues including:• workplace safety and OSHA considerations;

recruiting with AI and automation;

biometric data, facial recognition; and

developments in wearables and robotics.

We look forward to helping employers better understand the benefits and potential risks with these rapidly developing workplace tools.



Presenters:

Emily Burkhardt Vicente , Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth

Reilly Moore, Associate, Hunton Andrews Kurth

Bob Quackenboss, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth

Kevin White, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth

Who Should Attend: This webinar is appropriate for in-house counsel, compliance officers, executives and professionals within legal departments, and human resource professionals.

Continuing Education Credit Information

CLE: Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, NC, NY, TX and VA. Credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to each state’s approval rules. Please be aware that due to various state bar closures, CLE accreditation will be delayed for the foreseeable future.



HRCI: This activity has been approved for 1 HR (General) recertification credit hours toward a PHR™, PHR®, PHRca®, SPHR®, GPHR®, PHRi™ and SPHRi™ recertification through HR Certification Institute® (HRCI®).

SHRM: This program is valid for 1 PDC for the SHRM-CPSM or SHRM-SCPSM.