Pending Climate Change Legislation Discussed by Hunton & Williams Attorneys by Hunton & Williams Attorneys

October 16, 2009
Legislation designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is working its way through Congress. If Congress fails to act, the EPA will, and the resulting regulations will affect the entire economy.
Hunton & Williams attorneys discussed the legislation during an October 16 webinar titled "Federal Climate Change Legislation: An Update as the Senate Deliberates."
In addition, Hunton & Williams attorneys explore the proposed legislation, how it might change, and what regulations to expect if it doesn’t pass, in the September/October 2009 issue of Executive Counsel magazine.
- Comprehensive Regime, Ambitious Goals, in Waxman-Markey
By Joseph C. Stanko, Jr., David J. van Hoogstraten and Mark W. Menezes
- Jockeying for Position in the New Carbon Markets
By William L. Wehrum and Scott J. Stone
- Another Path to Greenhouse Gas Regulation: Clean Air Act Has Teeth
By F. William Brownell, Norman W. Fichthorn and Allison D. Wood
