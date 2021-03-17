Please join Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP and Roux Inc. for a complimentary webinar on:

PFAS Investigation Orders – Legal and Technical Response Strategies

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

1:00–2:00 pm ET

PFAS regulation is advancing at a rapid pace, and with that regulation comes orders to sample sites for PFAS. Oftentimes those orders are based on typical and generic operations or industries that regulators have identified as likely PFAS sources, rather than site-specific knowledge of PFAS releases to the environment at a particular site or whether PFAS were used at that site. Clients are often in the position of determining if they have to respond to the order, if it is strategically beneficial to respond to the order even if they don’t think they have to, and how to structure their response.

Please join us for a discussion featuring Hunton Andrews Kurth attorney Gregory Wall and Roux Principal Engineer Chase Gerbig. This webinar will combine scientific and legal perspective to examine the patchwork of PFAS investigation orders across the United States, the options you and your clients have if you receive an order, and how to best prepare for an order ahead of time.

