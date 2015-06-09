Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Compliance Conference
June 9, 2015
Tuesday, June 9, 2015
9 am − 5 pm
Cocktail reception to follow
Hunton & Williams LLP
200 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10166
Keynote Speaker:
Former US Attorney Timothy Heaphy and Partner, Hunton & Williams LLP
Featuring “Interacting with the FDA;”
Q&A with Sheldon Bradshaw, Former FDA Chief Counsel and Partner, Hunton & Williams LLP
CLE Note: This program has been approved in accordance with the requirements of the New York State Continuing Legal Education Board for a maximum of 6.5 credits in Professional Practice.
Conference complimentary
