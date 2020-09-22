Please join Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP and CIPL for a live discussion with the EDPB and industry representatives on

Post Schrems II: Virtual Meeting on Data Transfers and Next Steps – Sharing Companies’ Experiences and Regulators’ Expectations

Tuesday, September 22, 2020

15:00-16:00 pm CEST

09:00-10:00 EDT

In the aftermath of the Schrems II judgment, businesses still face uncertainty around how to ensure compliance when transferring personal data to the United States and other countries outside of the EU, pending the adoption of guidance by the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) and the updates to the Standard Contractual Clauses by the European Commission.

In this virtual meeting, we will discuss the challenges that organizations are confronted with post-Schrems II in conducting transfer risk assessments and implementing additional safeguards for data transfers. You will hear from in-house privacy experts on how they practically seek to address some of these challenges.

Two legal officers of the EDPB secretariat, Myriam Gufflet and Ignacio Gomez Navarro, will provide the latest updates on what to expect from the EDPB on data transfers and will be interested in receiving practical feedback from participants.

The meeting will feature:

David Dumont , Partner, and Anna Pateraki , Senior Associate, Hunton Andrews Kurth

, Partner, and , Senior Associate, Hunton Andrews Kurth Nathalie Laneret, Director of Privacy Policy, Center for Information Policy Leadership

Myriam Gufflet and Ignacio Gomez Navarro, Legal Officers, EDPB Secretariat, European Data Protection Board

Christina Montgomery, Vice President and Chief Privacy Officer, IBM

Monika Tomczak-Gorlikowska, Chief Privacy Officer, Prosus Group

Please join us live. This meeting will not be recorded.