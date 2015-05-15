Presentation and Roundtable Discussion on Proxy Access

May 15, 2015

Please join us for a live and webinar presentation and roundtable discussion on proxy access with special guest Bess Joffee of TIAA-CREF, who will discuss TIAA-CREF’s views on proxy access and respond to questions.

Friday, May 15, 2015

9-10:30 a.m.

Hunton & Williams LLP
Riverfront Plaza, East Tower
951 East Byrd Street
Richmond, VA 23219
20th Floor 

Additionally, we will discuss some of the many issues surroundings this important topic.

For those in attendance, a continental breakfast will be provided at 8:30 a.m.

Hunton & Williams LLP will seek CLE Credit for this program in Virginia.

Jump to Page