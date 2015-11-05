Privacy at the Crossroads: Proposed EU General Data Protection Regulation: Privacy Impact Assessments
November 5, 2015
In-Person London Seminar
Proposed EU General Data Protection Regulation: Privacy Impact Assessments
Thursday, 5 November 2015
Under the proposed EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), organisations will be required to conduct and document privacy impact assessments (PIAs). How should organisations plan for this new legal requirement? What tools are organisations currently using to conduct PIAs? How can these tools be scaled to address GDPR requirements?
Join us for breakfast to discuss:
- Key requirements for conducting PIAs;
- The role of risk in analysing PIAs;
- Current best practices and key learnings; and
- A case study using AvePoint’s free PIA tool.
Our speakers include:
- Bridget Treacy, Hunton & Williams
- Bojana Bellamy, Centre for Information Policy Leadership at Hunton & Williams
- Emma Butler, RELX Group
- Dana Simberkoff, AvePoint Inc.
When
Registration (and breakfast) from 8:30 a.m. BST
Seminar at 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. BST
Where
Hunton & Williams
30 St Mary Axe
London EC3A 8EP
Please contact Caroline Robey for more information.
