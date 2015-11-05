Privacy at the Crossroads: Proposed EU General Data Protection Regulation: Privacy Impact Assessments

In-Person London Seminar

Proposed EU General Data Protection Regulation: Privacy Impact Assessments

Thursday, 5 November 2015

Under the proposed EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), organisations will be required to conduct and document privacy impact assessments (PIAs). How should organisations plan for this new legal requirement? What tools are organisations currently using to conduct PIAs? How can these tools be scaled to address GDPR requirements?

Join us for breakfast to discuss:

Key requirements for conducting PIAs;

The role of risk in analysing PIAs;

Current best practices and key learnings; and

A case study using AvePoint’s free PIA tool.

Our speakers include:

Bridget Treacy, Hunton & Williams

Bojana Bellamy, Centre for Information Policy Leadership at Hunton & Williams

Emma Butler, RELX Group

Dana Simberkoff, AvePoint Inc.

When

Registration (and breakfast) from 8:30 a.m. BST

Seminar at 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. BST

Where

Hunton & Williams

30 St Mary Axe

London EC3A 8EP

Please contact Caroline Robey for more information.